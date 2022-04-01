CTA Red, Brown and Purple line trains running with delays on North Side due to death investigation at Belmont Avenue station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday morning commuters should expect delays on CTA trains due to a death investigation at the Belmont Avenue stop.

[Major Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays and congestion following earlier police activity at Belmont. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) April 1, 2022

Brown, Red and Purple Express line trains are running with residual delays due to police activity at Belmont Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a man around 25 to 30 years old, was found unresponsive on the southbound inner tracks of the train station in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said the man had head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A death investigation is underway.