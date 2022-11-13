Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA warns of fake Twitter accounts impersonating CTA president

/ CBS Chicago

CTA warns of fake Twitter accounts impersonating CTA President
CTA warns of fake Twitter accounts impersonating CTA President 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is warning riders about fake Twitter accounts. 

At least two accounts claim to belong to CTA President Dorval Carter. 

They even respond to each other in some tweets. 

The transit agency says the only official information for commuters will come from its official @CTA account. 

Twitter paused its $8 blue check plan after several imposter accounts popped up on the social media site. 

First published on November 13, 2022 / 1:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.