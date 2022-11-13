CTA warns of fake Twitter accounts impersonating CTA president
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is warning riders about fake Twitter accounts.
At least two accounts claim to belong to CTA President Dorval Carter.
They even respond to each other in some tweets.
The transit agency says the only official information for commuters will come from its official @CTA account.
Twitter paused its $8 blue check plan after several imposter accounts popped up on the social media site.

