CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. retiring at end of January

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. announced his retirement at the end of the month after 40 years of service in public transportation.

"The City of Chicago is grateful to President Dorval Carter for his decades of service with the Chicago Transit Authority," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "His leadership reimagined the movement of our city. His stewardship of the Red Line Extension project is just one of the notable achievements in his historic career."

He served as the CTA president for nearly 10 years.

Carter first became CTA president in 2015. Before this role, he was acting chief of staff to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. Carter was also acting president of the CTA from January to April 2009—having first joined the CTA in 2000 after serving as Acting Deputy Administrator for the Federal Transit Commission.

His retirement is effective Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Carter is leaving to serve as the president and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital on Chicago's West Side.

Carter faced criticism, and calls for his resignation that made headlines back in May. Several members of the City Council voiced concerns that Carter had not been doing enough to improve CTA conditions, ridership, and safety.

This came after multiple robberies and a mass shooting on the Blue Line that killed four people.