Search on for assailant who attacked man on CTA train on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of a man wanted for beating up a passenger on a CTA Pink Line train.

The beating happened around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Polk Street station on the Chicago Transit Authority line, in the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side.

Police said the attacker came up to a passenger on the train and punched him in the face, and then went on kicking and punching the victim – causing serious injuries.

The attacker is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 5 feet 11 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 to 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black boots, and had multiple tattoos on his left arm, elbow, and lower forearm, and right arm and inner forearm.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.