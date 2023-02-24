CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you need to take the Blue Line this weekend listen up.
Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line trains between Addison and Western. The California, Logan Square, and Belmont stations will be closed.
The CTA says they're replacing critical track components.
Repairs will only happen on weekends from 10 p.m. on Friday until 4 a.m. Monday and are expected to run through May.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.