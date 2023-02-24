Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service between Addison and Western for repairs

/ CBS Chicago

CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service for repairs
CTA pausing weekend Blue Line service for repairs 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you need to take the Blue Line this weekend listen up.

Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line trains between Addison and Western. The California, Logan Square, and Belmont stations will be closed.

The CTA says they're replacing critical track components.

Repairs will only happen on weekends from 10 p.m. on Friday until 4 a.m. Monday and are expected to run through May. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.