CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're planning on heading to Soldier Field tonight for the Bears game, you can get a free ride home on the CTA.
From 9:30 to 12:30 tonight, fares will be free at the CTA Roosevelt stop for Red, Green and Orange lines.
A couple bus routes will also be free. The 128 Soldier Field Express and the 146 Inner Drive Michigan Express when boarding from the stop at the stadium.
