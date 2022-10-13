CTA offers free rides home from Bears game at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're planning on heading to Soldier Field tonight for the Bears game, you can get a free ride home on the CTA.

From 9:30 to 12:30 tonight, fares will be free at the CTA Roosevelt stop for Red, Green and Orange lines.

A couple bus routes will also be free. The 128 Soldier Field Express and the 146 Inner Drive Michigan Express when boarding from the stop at the stadium.

Ride with us for FREE after the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field on 10/13. The free rides home, provided by Molson Coors and Vizzy, will be available on the #128, #146 and Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange Lines.



Learn more here: pic.twitter.com/Go0BK8qADc — cta (@cta) October 13, 2022