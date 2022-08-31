CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.

Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.

In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider feedback, update riders about ongoing improvements," but no CTA managers were at the station Wednesday morning.

The "Ask CTA" program is supposed to be part of agency's plan to make riders feel safer, as violent crime continues to plague CTA trains and platforms.

The feedback program is supposed to be part of CTA's plan to build back trust, accountability and transparency, but when we tried to find the group to report feedback to at the 95th Street station on Wednesday, we saw no one, and when we called CTA to ask where they were, their media relations team said the program was only supposed to run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

They couldn't offer an explanation as to how it happened, but they did put out a new tweet correcting the times hours after the event was supposed to have started, saying the earlier tweet was made in error.

According to their website, CTA officials are supposed to be at the Central Green Line station on Thursday.