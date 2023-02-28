CTA unveils real-time live stream train tracker live stream

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You won't need a crystal ball if you want a look at just how crowded CTA trains will be during the morning rush.

The Chicago Transit Authority is now live streaming some platforms so you can get a real-time look at conditions. It's meant to help commuters plan their trips and hopefully avoid some congestion.

The live stream is available on the CTA website from 7:00 to 10:00 every weekday morning.