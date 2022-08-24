CTA launches redesigned bus tracker website

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bus riders may notice something different when checking route times. The CTA launched a fully redesigned bus tracker website.

It's designed to be flexible and compatible with all devices, from smartphones to desktops.

New features include pinch to zoom capabilities and a GPS-enabled "stops nearby" feature which will allow users to save preferred bus stops without creating an account.

More updates to "bus tracker" are planned over the next several months and into 2023.

More information can be found at transitchicago.com.