Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA launches redesigned bus tracker website

/ CBS Chicago

CTA premieres new bus tracker
CTA premieres new bus tracker 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Bus riders may notice something different when checking route times. The CTA launched a fully redesigned bus tracker website.

It's designed to be flexible and compatible with all devices, from smartphones to desktops.

New features include pinch to zoom capabilities and a GPS-enabled "stops nearby" feature which will allow users to save preferred bus stops without creating an account.

More updates to "bus tracker" are planned over the next several months and into 2023. 

More information can be found at transitchicago.com

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.