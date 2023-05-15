CTA hosts job fair for Friday

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is hoping big bonuses will bring in new bus drivers.

The CTA is holding a hiring fair at CTA headquarters on Friday, May 19th. The transit agency is looking for bus operators and bus mechanics.

Pay ranges from about $29 to $40 an hour, with a $1,000 hiring bonus for employees who remain on the job for at least a year.

