CTA hosts job fair for Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is hoping big bonuses will bring in new bus drivers.

The CTA is holding a hiring fair at CTA headquarters on Friday, May 19th. The transit agency is looking for bus operators and bus mechanics.

Pay ranges from about $29 to $40 an hour, with a $1,000 hiring bonus for employees who remain on the job for at least a year.

Join CTA for a Bus Operator and Bus Mechanic Career Fair on Friday, May 19 from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM at CTA Headquarters: 567 W. Lake St., Chicago!



