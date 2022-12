CTA hosting career fair at Near West Side college

CTA hosting career fair at Near West Side college

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is hiring full-time bus operators and bus mechanics.

You can apply at a CTA career fair today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Malcolm X College.

Registration is required.

You can find the link to the career fair on the Eventbrite website.