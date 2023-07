CTA earns $778,000 grant to assess reopening of Englewood Green Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Transit Authority will receive $778,500 just to look into whether reopening a train station is feasible.

The station in Englewood at Racine closed nearly 30 years ago.

The CTA is exploring whether reopening with modern accessibility standards will help revitalize the neighborhood.