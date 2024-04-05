Woman wanted for damaging Chicago Red Line train with frying pan, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman who allegedly used a frying pan to damage windows on a CTA Red Line train last week.

Police released images taken of the woman on a CTA Red Line train just after midnight on March 28 at 87th Street. They said it showed her swinging a frying pan at several windows on the train car, causing damage to the windows.

Police described her as an African American woman between 20 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, a dark navy shirt and pants.

Chicago police did not say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.