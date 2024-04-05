Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman wanted for damaging Chicago Red Line train with frying pan, police say

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman who allegedly used a frying pan to damage windows on a CTA Red Line train last week.

Police released images taken of the woman on a CTA Red Line train just after midnight on March 28 at 87th Street. They said it showed her swinging a frying pan at several windows on the train car, causing damage to the windows.

cta-frying-pan-woman.png
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly used a frying pan to damage windows on a CTA Red Line train last week. Police released images taken of the woman on a CTA Red Line train just after midnight on March 28 at 87th Street. They said it showed her swinging a frying pan at several windows on the train car, causing damage to the windows. Chicago Police Department

Police described her as an African American woman between 20 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, a dark navy shirt and pants.

Chicago police did not say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

Alex Ortiz
420357673-700233198883764-3622327380061820163-n.jpg

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 12:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.