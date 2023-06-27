CTA receives $25 million federal grant for electric bus fleet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is getting $25 million in federal funding to expand its electric bus operation.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE grant program.

The CTA is using the money in part for electrical upgrades at the 95th Street terminal to add six bus chargers. The terminal serves 16 bus routes.

The agency now has 25 electric buses in the fleet, and three of its seven garages are equipped with charging facilities for those buses.