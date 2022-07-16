CTA employee found dead on Brown Line tracks in the Loop; Brown, Orange services restored
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA employee is dead after he was found on the tracks of the Brown Line overnight.
The employee was found on the tracks at the LaSalle and Van Buren stop in the Loop around 1:48 a.m., according to police.
Police say it appears the man may have made contact with the third rail.
The death appears to be accidental, CTA said.
Brown and Orange Line services are running with residual delays following the investigation. Customers can check for updates through the CTA website.
In a statement, CTA says it is saddened by this tragic loss, and have extended their condolences to the employee's family and loved ones. They will be offering support services for employees affected by this tragedy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.