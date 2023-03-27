CTA employee charged in connection with battery of man who later died

CHICAGO (CBS) – A CTA employee was charged with aggravated battery in connection with a weekend attack of a passenger on the LaSalle Blue Line platform.

That passenger later died. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the story.

Police sources told CBS 2 that at least part of the attack was caught on video. Police questioned a CTA employee for hours and on Monday afternoon charged him.

Emmett Richardson, 39, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery, one for attacking someone in a public place, another for harming a transit passenger.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was a 54-year-old man, who sources said has his own lengthy criminal history, was discovered unresponsive on the landing of the stairwell inside the LaSalle CTA platform.

That person's official cause of death is still unknown, though sources told CBS 2 that Richardson, who CTA records show has worked as a customer service assistant at the platform, was caught on camera punching and kicking that 54-year-old before he was taken into custody. It's not clear what started the argument.

First responders found the victim and brought him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death is still undetermined as the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office looks to notify his family.

CTA previously said it is cooperating with police as Richardson was arrested shortly after the attack.

CBS 2 also crunched the numbers on crime on CTA trains and platforms year to date between 2022 and this year.

Last year, there were 165 batteries. This year, that's down to 139.

Thefts were down too from 136 last year to 87 this year.

Robberies were also down from 98 in 2022 to 71 this year.

This latest case is still being considered a death investigation and has not been ruled a homicide.