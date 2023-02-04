Watch CBS News
Local News

Four people injured when CTA bus gets hit by car, plows into Roseland currency exchange

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured Friday evening when a Chicago Transit Authority bus plowed into a currency exchange in Roseland.

Police said the bus was headed north on Michigan Avenue when a Nissan Maxima ran a red light at 111th Street and hit the bus.

The bus driver lost control and hit the currency exchange.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1, automatically sending five ambulances.

Police said a 48-year-old passenger on the bus was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, and a 54-year-old man who had been on the bus was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital. Both were in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with minor injuries. The 20-year-old man who had been driving the Nissan Maxima was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Information about traffic citations was not immediately released.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.