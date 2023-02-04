Four people injured when CTA bus gets hit by car, plows into Roseland currency exchange

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured Friday evening when a Chicago Transit Authority bus plowed into a currency exchange in Roseland.

Police said the bus was headed north on Michigan Avenue when a Nissan Maxima ran a red light at 111th Street and hit the bus.

The bus driver lost control and hit the currency exchange.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1, automatically sending five ambulances.

EMS plan 1. Bus versus car then bus versus currency exchange. Near 111th Michigan. 4 transports nothing life threatening. pic.twitter.com/Ed75b9F3Cm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 4, 2023

Police said a 48-year-old passenger on the bus was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, and a 54-year-old man who had been on the bus was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital. Both were in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with minor injuries. The 20-year-old man who had been driving the Nissan Maxima was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Information about traffic citations was not immediately released.