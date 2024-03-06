CTA bus hits pedestrian on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA bus hit a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

CTA officials confirmed a southbound #157 (Streeterville/Taylor) bus hit a pedestrian near the corner of Pulaski and Cermak roads.

The victim's condition was not immediately available.

Police blocked off the eastbound lanes of Cermak at Pulaski after the crash, as well as the left turn lane from westbound Cermak onto Pulaski.

This is a developing story.