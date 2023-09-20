11 injured in CTA bus crash in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people were injured when a CTA bus crashed into a pole in the Archer Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.

A CTA spokesperson said at around 9:20 a.m., a CTA bus hit a pole at the Pulaski Orange Line station near the intersection of 51st and Pulaski. Approximately 20 people were on board at the time.

Chicago Fire Department officials said 11 people were taken to hospitals after the crash. Two victims were hospitalized in serious to critical condition, one in fair to serious condition, and eight in good to fair condition.

CTA officials were investigating the cause of the crash.