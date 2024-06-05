CTA Brown Line halted as person is rescued from under train

CTA Brown, Purple Line trains stopped because of person on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown and Purple lines were halted at the Sedgwick stop in Old Town early Wednesday evening, as crews worked to rescue a person who got caught under a train.

The person somehow got onto the tracks under the lead car of a Brown Line train. Firefighters rushed quickly to the scene and used a Stokes basket stretcher to rescue the person around 5:30 p.m.

The firefighters lifted the person off the tracks, and over their heads and the train car, back onto the platform.

The person's condition was not immediately available.

Chicago Police remained on the scene as of 6 p.m.

