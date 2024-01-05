CTA Blue Line trains suspended at O'Hare after body is found on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Blue Line trains were halted between Rosemont and the O'Hare terminal right in the middle of the Friday afternoon rush.

Police said a body was found on the tracks.

The body was found on the tracks near Terminal 5 at O'Hare, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Area 5 detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Transit Authority said trains were running only from Rosemont to Forest Park. Shuttle buses were made available from Rosemont to O'Hare.

Further details were not immediately available.

