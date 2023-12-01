CTA Blue Line trains disrupted due to "sick customer"

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Blue Line service was suspended on part of the city's Northwest Side Friday afternoon due to a sick passenger.

The Chicago Transit Authority said trains were running in two sections – between the O'Hare terminal and Jefferson Park, and between Irving Park and the terminal at Forest Park. This would mean trains were halted between Irving Park and Jefferson Park.

Shuttle buses were running in the area where trains were not.

Further information about the "sick customer" was not immediately available. However, police said at 1:31 p.m., a man was found dead at the Montrose station.

