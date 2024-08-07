CTA Blue Line train hits abandoned bike in line's second disruption of day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line trains were disrupted during the afternoon rush Wednesday after a train hit a bicycle on the subway tracks downtown.

The train hit a bicycle at the Clark/Lake stop. There was nobody on the bicycle, which had somehow ended up on the tracks through means unknown.

A CTA Blue Line train hit an abandoned bicycle at the Clark/Lake stop on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Supplied to CBS

Trains headed west to the West Side, Oak Park, and Forest Park were standing at the station as a result of the obstruction. Other westbound trains were experiencing delays, as trains in each direction were running on one track.

Passengers were boarding on the O'Hare-bound side at the Grand, Clark/Lake, Washington, Monroe, Jackson, and LaSalle. Shuttle buses were also set up between Jefferson Park and Grand.

This was the second disruption involving a Blue Line train on Wednesday alone. Just before 11:30 a.m., a person was struck and killed by a Blue Line train near the Austin station on the boundary of Chicago and Oak Park.

A man was hit and killed by a CTA Blue Line train at the Austin stop on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. CapturedNews

Trains were stopped during the investigation, but later resumed. The person's death was believed to be a suicide.