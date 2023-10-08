Watch CBS News
CTA Blue Line service resumes between Illinois Medical District, UIC Halsted

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good news for CTA Blue Line riders!

Service has now resumed between the Illinois Medical District and UIC Halsted.

That section has been closed since late July as part of a massive rebuild project - forcing passengers to take buses around the stop.

However, you may see some service delays as crews continue to work near the Morgan station.

That should return to normal next month.

