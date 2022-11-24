Watch CBS News
Robber targets man at knifepoint on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at knifepoint early Thursday on the CTA Blue Line in the Mayfair community.

At 1:32 a.m., police were called to the Montrose Blue Line platform along the Kennedy Expressway. Police said the suspect grabbed an item out of the victim's bag and pulled a knife, police said.

The robber then claimed he himself had been robbed, police said.

The victim called police and the suspect ran off, police said.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Thursday.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 4:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

