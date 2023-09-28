Watch CBS News
CTA Blue Line closures set for this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heads up if you ride the Blue Line.

Some stations will be closed over the weekend for construction.

The Clinton and UIC Halsted will be closed between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The Racine station will close and stay closed until October 8th.

Free shuttle service will be available between the Medical District and Jackson Station.

It's all part of a $268 million rehab project which includes miles of new track and seven new stations.

