CTA Blue Line closures set for this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heads up if you ride the Blue Line.
Some stations will be closed over the weekend for construction.
The Clinton and UIC Halsted will be closed between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 4:00 a.m. Monday.
The Racine station will close and stay closed until October 8th.
Free shuttle service will be available between the Medical District and Jackson Station.
It's all part of a $268 million rehab project which includes miles of new track and seven new stations.
