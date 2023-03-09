Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee, damaging booth at East Garfield Park station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after attacking a CTA employee Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police arrested Curtis Washington, 37, in the 3200 block of West Lake Street around 1:20 a.m.

He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, battered the employee, 40, and damaged an attendant booth.

Responding officers placed Washington into custody and charged him with one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit employee and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property less than $500.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.     

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.