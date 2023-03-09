Chicago man charged with attacking CTA employee, damaging booth at East Garfield Park station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after attacking a CTA employee Wednesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police arrested Curtis Washington, 37, in the 3200 block of West Lake Street around 1:20 a.m.

He was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, battered the employee, 40, and damaged an attendant booth.

Responding officers placed Washington into custody and charged him with one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit employee and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property less than $500.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

