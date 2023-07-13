Watch CBS News
CTA approves 5-year extension for CPS reduced fare program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A program allowing Chicago Public School students to ride the CTA for discounted prices will stay in place.

The CTA approved an agreement on Wednesday to keep the rates for students for the next five years.

The original agreement was set to expire at the end of this month.

The reduced fare is available for full-time students from as young as seven years old for trips to and from classes during the regular school year and for summer school.

July 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

