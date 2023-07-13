CTA approves 5-year extension for CPS reduced fare program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A program allowing Chicago Public School students to ride the CTA for discounted prices will stay in place.
The CTA approved an agreement on Wednesday to keep the rates for students for the next five years.
The original agreement was set to expire at the end of this month.
The reduced fare is available for full-time students from as young as seven years old for trips to and from classes during the regular school year and for summer school.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.