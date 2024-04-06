CTA announces more rail services, operators throughout spring, summer

CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Transit Authority announced that it will add more rail services and updates throughout the spring and summer.

The new schedules for spring will go into effect starting Sunday.

In addition, new rail operators will be added to those services as they complete the required training in the coming months.

"These new operators will be filling trips that will help us achieve our previously stated goal of providing increased service along the Red, Green, Brown, Purple, and Blue (O'Hare Branch) lines during peak travel periods," CTA said in a statement.

CTA says it plans to train up to 200 new operators this year — twice the number compared to last year.

So far, 67 are currently in training and are expected to begin qualifying for rail operator status over the next three months. More are expected to be trained through the summer.

Riders can view the spring 2024 schedule and sign up for updates by visiting transitchicago.com.