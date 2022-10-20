CTA hiring more staff, addressing additional concerns as part of 2023 budget outline
CHICAGO (CBS) -- No fare hikes for riders in the new CTA budget, but the CTA is planning to hire more workers.
The CTA will outline its 2023 budget Thursday.
We know it includes additional staff to support the Meeting the Moment initiatives.
It's also working to address rider concerns - like schedules and crime on the CTA.
During the first week of October, the CTA provided five and a half million rides.
