Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA hiring more staff, addressing additional concerns as part of 2023 budget outline

/ CBS Chicago

CTA preparing to outline 2023 budget; addressing new hires and other concerns
CTA preparing to outline 2023 budget; addressing new hires and other concerns 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No fare hikes for riders in the new CTA budget, but the CTA is planning to hire more workers.

The CTA will outline its 2023 budget Thursday.

We know it includes additional staff to support the Meeting the Moment initiatives.

It's also working to address rider concerns - like schedules and crime on the CTA.

During the first week of October, the CTA provided five and a half million rides.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.