CTA gets $200M in federal funds to replace old train cars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Your train ride could be more comfortable, and faster with new CTA cars, thanks to a $200 million federal grant.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) will get a $200 million grant to purchase new rail cars, replacing older ones.

"Every day, millions of Americans rely on subways, commuter rail, and light rail to get to work or school, buy groceries, and see loved ones, but many railcars still in service are decades old and in need of replacement," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "These grants will help bring riders faster, safer, more reliable service on America's rails."

The money comes from the Biden administration's Infrastructure Law. Around $703 million in grants is for "first-time funding from the new Rail Vehicle Replacement Program," according to the FTA.

The federal agency said the CTA can buy up to 300 "new electric propulsion passenger railcars to replace railcars that have been operating since the 1980s." The FTA said the average age of the CTA railcars is around 40 years.