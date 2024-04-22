Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with child abuse at unlicensed daycare facility in Chicago suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Woman charged with child abuse at unlicensed daycare
Woman charged with child abuse at unlicensed daycare 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old woman was in jail on Monday after being charged with child abuse at an unlicensed day-care center in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodscreek Circle on April 15 for a report of aggravated battery to a child.

Investigators determined 61-year-old Ann Migliorato was operating an unlicensed daycare facility, and had injured a child in her care.

Police said the child's injuries weren't life threatening but they did require medical attention.

Migliorato was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a child, one felony count of aggravated battery involving strangulation, and one misdemeanor count of operating a child care facility without a license.

She was due back in court on Tuesday, and was being held at the McHenry County Jail.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 10:45 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.