Woman charged with child abuse at unlicensed daycare facility in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old woman was in jail on Monday after being charged with child abuse at an unlicensed day-care center in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodscreek Circle on April 15 for a report of aggravated battery to a child.

Investigators determined 61-year-old Ann Migliorato was operating an unlicensed daycare facility, and had injured a child in her care.

Police said the child's injuries weren't life threatening but they did require medical attention.

Migliorato was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a child, one felony count of aggravated battery involving strangulation, and one misdemeanor count of operating a child care facility without a license.

She was due back in court on Tuesday, and was being held at the McHenry County Jail.