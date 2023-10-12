Crystal Lake police seeking suspect in laundromat burglary

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill (CBS) – Crystal Lake police are searching for a man who burglarized a laundromat Wednesday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to an alarm at the Rub a Dub Duds Laundromat, located at 35 Berkshire Drive.

Arriving officers found a change machine was broken into and the suspect made off with an unknown amount of money. He was described as having a stocky build and was between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Crystal Lake Police

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 or tip411.