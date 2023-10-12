Watch CBS News
Local News

Crystal Lake police seeking suspect in laundromat burglary

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill (CBS) – Crystal Lake police are searching for a man who burglarized a laundromat Wednesday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to an alarm at the Rub a Dub Duds Laundromat, located at 35 Berkshire Drive.

Arriving officers found a change machine was broken into and the suspect made off with an unknown amount of money. He was described as having a stocky build and was between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

cl-burgalry-suspect.jpg
Crystal Lake Police

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.  Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 or tip411. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 2:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.