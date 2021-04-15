Crystal Lake Pizza Shop Worker Says She Was Drugged, Assaulted By Owner; Police Search For More Victims

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in northwest suburban Crystal Lake were searching Wednesday night for more possible victims - after a worker at a Rosati's pizza shop claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the owner.

Asif Damani, 35, of Lake in the Hills, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of battery. UPDATE: The case against Damani was dismissed on Nov. 14, 2022.

Crystal Lake police said an employee at the Rosati's on Terra Cotta Avenue that Damani owns said she felt semi-incoherent after consuming a beverage that Damani offered her.

The woman said while attempting to leave the location, Damani physically assaulted her.

Police believe Damani may have targeted other female workers at the pizza shop.

Investigators are asking anyone with information contact Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620.