Suburban Chicago recovery home vows to rebuild after devastating fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An overnight fire destroys a sober living home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Everyone is safe, but a place where they once called home no longer stands.

Despite the devastation, the head of the non-profit organization said they'll continue to help residents.

After Last Chance House caught on fire, several years of memories went up in flames.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department said it's not habitable, so it's being torn down.

The organization said this was the last step after rehab for recovering alcoholic men.

"It's just wood and materials. Those all can be replaced. What really counted were the human lives that were in there."

Last Chance House's board of Directors president, John Danley, is grateful no one was injured in this horrific house fire in Crystal Lake.

"Eight men lost every one of their possessions. They don't have any clothes, personal items, personal effects, phones," Danley said.

Intense flames covered the home on Second Street and Route 176.

A man who was living there took photos of the flames ripping through the house after everyone got out. With seconds to spare, Danley said the men got out of the house just before the roof collapsed.

"Someone's watching over us," Danley said.

Jeff Humphrey lives right next door to the recovery home. He didn't even know the house was on fire.

"One of the residents from next door came pounding on our door to let us know it was on fire. That's how we were alerted. We were still up watching TV, but it was a shock," Humphrey said.

He was shocked because of the physical damage but also hurt knowing how many men the organization has helped.

Danley said they've helped 1,000 men since 2006.

"They do a lot for the community. They help the guys who need help," Humphrey said.

Danley said the men will stay with him for a while, but the ultimate goal is to get them into another recovery home.