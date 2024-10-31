Crying Spiderman, Pennywise the dog and a jellyfish: Chicago's best Halloween costumes in photos

CHICAGO (CBS) — Between crying Spiderman, Pennywise the dog, and a jellyfish, there's no lack of creativity on the trick-or-treating streets of Chicago this year.

Check out this year's best Halloween costumes.

His spidey senses are saying, "No more photos!"

Pennywise is looking "ruff" this year...

You won't miss this jellyfish lighting up the streets while trick-or-treating.

Hotdog! That's a fun Chicago costume.

Republic Service's youngest employee!

Doggy shark do-do-do-do...

Presenting...The royal Princess Peach!

Witching you a happy Halloween.

Watch out for these spooky trick-or-treaters.

A witch, a cat, an alien and an avocado walk into a Halloween store...

"C" is cookies and candy!

A magical trick-or-treater!

Bat Girl is coming to save the day this Halloween.