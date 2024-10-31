Watch CBS News
Crying Spiderman, Pennywise the dog and a jellyfish: Chicago's best Halloween costumes in photos

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Between crying Spiderman, Pennywise the dog, and a jellyfish, there's no lack of creativity on the trick-or-treating streets of Chicago this year. 

Check out this year's best Halloween costumes.

His spidey senses are saying, "No more photos!" 

screenshot-2024-10-30-101348.png

Pennywise is looking "ruff" this year...

465028021-10235959929487392-789501115802254544-n.jpg

You won't miss this jellyfish lighting up the streets while trick-or-treating. 

screenshot-2024-10-30-101006.png

Hotdog! That's a fun Chicago costume. 

03ebfa56-f744-4583-a23e-8134dffc2e1a.jpg

Republic Service's youngest employee! 

hw5.png

Doggy shark do-do-do-do...

hw-2.png

Presenting...The royal Princess Peach!

screenshot-2024-10-31-064749.png

Witching you a happy Halloween.  

hw-9.jpg

Watch out for these spooky trick-or-treaters. 

screenshot-2024-10-31-065028.png

A witch, a cat, an alien and an avocado walk into a Halloween store... 

hw-7-1.jpg

"C" is cookies and candy! 

hw-3-1.png

A magical trick-or-treater! 

5b8c87cc-6809-4fca-aa27-425e16772d1c.jpg

Bat Girl is coming to save the day this Halloween. 

screenshot-2024-10-31-065536.png
