Worker rescued after falling down lift station in NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued a worker who had fallen into a well Wednesday morning in Crown Point, Indiana.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the firefighters responded to 129th Avenue and Mississippi Parkway, where a Crown Point city worker had fallen into a lift station – a well used to pump water – and become trapped.

It took about an hour for rescue crews to get the worker out of the lift station. The worker was airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

"We train every day to keep our community safe, and our Technical Rescue Team holds training monthly for situations just like this," Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr. said. "The City workforce is like family, so when it's one of our own, it's more personal. We're keeping this employee and their family in our thoughts."

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.