Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists.
It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.