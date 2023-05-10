Watch CBS News
Local News

Crown Point spends $1M on new athletic fields at Sportsplex facility

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Crown Point Sportsplex athletic fields undergoes $1M renovation
Crown Point Sportsplex athletic fields undergoes $1M renovation 00:24

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- It's time to "play ball" on brand new fields in Crown Point, Indiana, and baseball and softball players can't wait to get started.

Work began in December at the new diamonds at the Crown Point Sportsplex. It finished up last month.

Seven of the ten athletic fields now have turf infields - which will help keep them playable when bad weather hits and help them hold up to frequent use.

Crown Point spent about $1 million on the improvements.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.