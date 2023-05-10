Crown Point spends $1M on new athletic fields at Sportsplex facility

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- It's time to "play ball" on brand new fields in Crown Point, Indiana, and baseball and softball players can't wait to get started.

Work began in December at the new diamonds at the Crown Point Sportsplex. It finished up last month.

Seven of the ten athletic fields now have turf infields - which will help keep them playable when bad weather hits and help them hold up to frequent use.

Crown Point spent about $1 million on the improvements.