Crown Point schools cancel classes Monday amid network outage
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of students in Crown Point won't be going to class Monday.
The Crown Point Community School Corporation is dealing with a network outage. You can get more information here.
The network is being restored, with the district saying it may have been compromised and investigating if any personal information was accessed.
Childcare is available today at two schools, Robinson and Ross elementary.
The district plans to send out an update Monday afternoon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.