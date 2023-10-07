Watch CBS News
Local News

Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Oktoberfest in Crown Point, Indiana underway
Oktoberfest in Crown Point, Indiana underway 00:22

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- You don't have to go to Germany to get a taste of Oktoberfest.

Crown Point, Indiana is kicking off its festivities on Saturday afternoon.

You can grab the family and enjoy German-inspired food and drinks from local vendors.

Guests can also enjoy live music, hayrides, face painting, and more.

The event is free and runs until 10 p.m. at Bulldog Park.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.