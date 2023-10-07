Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- You don't have to go to Germany to get a taste of Oktoberfest.
Crown Point, Indiana is kicking off its festivities on Saturday afternoon.
You can grab the family and enjoy German-inspired food and drinks from local vendors.
Guests can also enjoy live music, hayrides, face painting, and more.
The event is free and runs until 10 p.m. at Bulldog Park.
