Crown Point Fire Rescue welcomes K-9 Sophie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, the Crown Point, Indiana Fire Rescue welcomed a new K-9 to the department.

Meet Sophie, a two-and-a-half-year-old English labrador retriever specifically trained to help investigate fires.

Sophie and her handler, Fire Investigator Todd Bennett, underwent four weeks of training together and will be one of 87 active and certified teams in North America.

K-9 Sophie is the first arson dog to join Crown Point Fire Rescue team.

