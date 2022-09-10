Crowd turns out for free Selena tribute concert at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The legendary queen of Tejano music Selena was honored with a tribute concert Friday night at Millennium Park.

The free show was presented by the National Museum of Mexican Art. It featured a Tejana pop singer Jennifer Peña of Corpus Christi, Texas as the headliner, along with Sarah La Morena, a tribute from Karla Perez "Selena The Show," Mariachi Perla de Mexico with Tessa Lopez, and drag performances by Ivanna Rubio, Venus Carangi, Angelicia Diamond, Illana's Illusion, and Luna La Catrina.

Selena received a Grammy Award on March 1, 1994 in New York at Radio City Music Hall. / Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla — won the best Mexican-American album Grammy for "Live" and had several U.S. hits, and she was going to cross over the English-language pop market before she was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club in 1995. She was 23 at the time.

Saldivar is serving a life sentence.

Selena remains popular today and her music continues to resonate throughout North and South America. CBS News' Christopher Brito reported she has more than 6 million listeners each month on Spotify and her rise to fame was the subject of a Netflix series released in 2020.