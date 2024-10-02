Watch CBS News
Crisp, fall Wednesday morning in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)—There will be a Quick swing in temperatures this week. It's a crisp fall morning, and low temperatures are in the 40s, which is seasonal for October. 

On Thursday, the city heads back to the 80s for highs! Our weather pattern stays mostly dry. A weak cold front moves through Thursday night, and at most, a spotty shower or two is possible early Friday morning. 

The weekend will be beautiful and dry. Great for outdoor fall activities. Highs of 80 on Saturday, cooler on Sunday in the 70s. Both days will be fairly breezy, especially on Sunday. This could lead to a big day for fire weather due to the dry conditions. There are no meaningful rain opportunities on the horizon either. Mainly dry weather is expected through at least late next week. 

What to expect for Wednesday

A chilly start, sunny and breezy with a high of 72

Clear for tonight  

Clear and not as cold. Low of 50.

Warmer Thursday ahead

Partly cloudy, warmer with a high of 77.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

