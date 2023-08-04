Crimestoppers offers $15,000 for info on murder of Rolanda Tucker

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crimestoppers is putting out a $15,000 reward for information in a woman's murder earlier this summer.

On June 2, Rolanda Tucker's body was found in West Garfield Park on Hamlin between Adams and Jackson.

She died from injuries after an assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers and they can remain anonymous.

Crimestoppers is putting out a $15,000 reward for information in a woman's murder earlier this summer. On June 2, Rolanda Tucker's body was found in West Garfield Park on Hamlin between Adams and Jackson. Provided to CBS