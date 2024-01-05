Crime Stoppers offer $15,000 for information on Chicago shooting death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police need the public's help finding a killer, and if you do, you could cash in.

On December 18, police found 44-year-old Jaquinn Sawyer shot to death in front of a home on the 1600 block of North Mango which is between North and Wabansia.

Police are looking for any tips to help solve his murder and Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information.