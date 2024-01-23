Chicagoans raise crime concerns at public hearing with CPD Supt. Larry Snelling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling on Tuesday led the first of multiple public hearings at which Chicagoans shared their pressing concerns.

The hearing was held at the Pui Tak Center, formerly the On Leong Merchants Association building, at 2216 S. Wentworth Ave. in Chinatown. It was the first he has held since he took on his current role.

According to police data, violent crime – including robberies, carjackings, and homicides – is down compared to this time last year.

Supt. Snelling said while he is happy to see the downward trend, his team still has a lot of work to do.

"Our number one goal is to keep the city safe," said Snelling. "When we look at the numbers - and we see how the numbers around violent crime have decreased for the start of the year - it tells us that our officers are working really hard out there."

By law, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is required to hold four such hearings.

They are intended to provide a platform for the public to share comments and questions – and offer recommendations for the commission on working with the superintendent.

Another will be held Tuesday at the JLM Center, at 2622 W. Jackson Blvd. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.