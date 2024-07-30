Crews rescue kayaker from weedy lagoon in north Chicago suburbs

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) -- A kayaker was rescued after their watercraft was overturned in the Skokie Lagoon in north suburban Wilmette Tuesday afternoon.

The rescue took place in the Skokie Lagoons, near Forestway Drive south of Tower Road and east of the Edens Expressway.

An overturned red kayak was seen in the water. At least one person was dumped out.

Rescuers got into the weed-choked water to get a lifeline and a life ring out to the kayaker, and get the person onto shore.

Further details were not immediately available.