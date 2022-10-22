Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement.
Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said at 9:18 p.m. that repairs could take as long as 10 hours.
The work continued late Friday night.
