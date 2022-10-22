Watch CBS News
Local News

Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Repairs made to large pothole on inbound Kennedy near Armitage
Repairs made to large pothole on inbound Kennedy near Armitage 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement.

Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said at 9:18 p.m. that repairs could take as long as 10 hours.

The work continued late Friday night.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.