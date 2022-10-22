Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway

Repairs made to large pothole on inbound Kennedy near Armitage

Repairs made to large pothole on inbound Kennedy near Armitage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement.

Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said at 9:18 p.m. that repairs could take as long as 10 hours.

The work continued late Friday night.