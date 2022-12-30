Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday.

Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars.

Detectives say on Nov. 19, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary, in the 31000 block of O'Plaine Road in Green Oaks. They were able to obtain surveillance video of the burglary.

Detectives worked with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, or NORTAF, which was also conducting an investigation on the same burglary crew.

On Dec. 10, NORTAF observed the crew committing another burglary in Glencoe. All three were taken into custody.

Miller is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and residential burglary.

A warrant was issued for Miller with a bond set for $250,000. He also has an active arrest warrant out of DuPage County for another residential burglary.

He remains held inside the Cook County Jail and will later be transferred to the Lake County Jail following court proceedings.

Both teens are being referred to the Lake County Juvenile Court for their involvement in the crimes.

Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "I credit thorough investigative work and multi-jurisdictional collaboration with the success of this case. When law-enforcement work together, we are able to identify and arrest those who prey on others."

The crew is suspected of residential burglaries in Long Grove around the time of the Green Oaks burglaries. Additional charges are likely.